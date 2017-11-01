Variety Week on Global BC 2017: Day 1

We kicked off our second annual Variety Week on Global BC, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety.

WATCH: Variety Week begins

Today kicks off Variety week at Global BC. Variety – The Children’s Charity helps children with special needs in all corners of the province. Global BC Station Manager Jill Krop sat down with Samantha Falk to talk about supporting Variety.

WATCH: Variety Week: Anton’s story

When he was just four-years-old, Anton was diagnosed with a social communication disorder. But, thanks to a grant from Variety – The Children’s Charity, Anton is learning how to express himself more effectively.

WATCH: Variety Week: creative fundraising

In this age of GoFundMe and Kickstarter campaigns, there are multiple interests all vying for every dollar. To reach potential donors, Variety – The Children’s Charity needs to be creative in its approach to fundraising. Ted Field explains.

WATCH: Variety Week: Strathcona Beer Company

Strathcona Beer Company has been operational for just over a year and is already making an impact on the community. During Variety Week, Strathcona will be donating proceeds from their beer sales to Variety – The Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Variety Week: Sage’s story

All this week we’re focusing on the amazing work Variety – The Children’s Charity does for special needs kids. Children like Sage, who has been diagnosed with cancer twice in her young life.