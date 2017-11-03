Variety Week 2017

November 3, 2017 5:57 pm

Variety Week on Global BC 2017: Day 5

By Online News Producer  Global News
Variety Week 2017 draws to a close on Global BC. Here are some of the highlights from the final day.

WATCH: Meet a little girls who’s life has changed thanks to Variety – the Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Adaptive tricycles make it possible for children with disabilities to experience independent mobility. They help develop motor and social skills – and most importantly, build self-esteem. And for 10 year old Carter, his new adaptive trike from Variety – The Children’s Charity means he can experience freedom at lightning speeds.

WATCH: It’s not just individuals who come forward to help Variety. The children’s charity benefits from the generosity of businesses across our province, companies that put a lot of time and consideration into giving back.

