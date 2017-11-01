Variety Week on Global BC 2017: Day 3

Variety Week continues on Global BC for the third day.

WATCH: Variety Week: Todd Richard

Country music singer Todd Richard talks about the song he wrote for Variety – The Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Variety Week: Take A Hike program

School can be a struggle and if you are a kid with anxiety, ADHD or mood disorders, it can be even tougher. Fortunately, Variety – The Children’s Charity helps fund initiatives like the Take a Hike program. Jay Janower had an opportunity to join in and hear about some of their incredible stories.

WATCH: Adriann’s Take A Hike success story

Adriann Conner is not only a youth and family worker with the Take A Hike program, she is also a former student. Adriann sat down with Samantha Falk to talk about how the program helped her become the confident and successful woman she is today.