Variety Week on Global BC 2017: Day 2

Variety Week continues on Global BC.

Here’s the stories from Tuesday’s coverage.

WATCH: Variety Week: Boat for Hope

Andy Dickau, a longtime supporter of Boat For Hope, talks about the annual event for kids with special needs.

WATCH: Variety for Tomorrow

The founder of Variety for Tomorrow, Meghan Luk talks about the Halloween Fair fundraiser and why it’s important for young people to be involved with Variety – The Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Variety Week: Jenna’s story

Jenna, a 16 year old girl from Prince George, is mobile now thanks to the generosity of British Columbians through Variety – the Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Variety Week: Cedar’s electric wheelchair

Cedar, from Salmo B.C., is in Grade 9 and uses a manual wheelchair every day. Because of Cedar’s short limbs, she is unable to self-propel her wheelchair, and needs someone to constantly push her. Variety provided funding for a power chair, which will allow Cedar the independence to get around on her own without help from an education assistant, or from friends or family.