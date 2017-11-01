Variety Week 2017

November 1, 2017 3:47 pm
Updated: November 1, 2017 3:53 pm

Variety Week on Global BC 2017: Day 2

By Online News Producer  Global News
Variety Week continues on Global BC.

Here’s the stories from Tuesday’s coverage.

WATCH: Variety Week: Boat for Hope

Andy Dickau, a longtime supporter of Boat For Hope, talks about the annual event for kids with special needs.

WATCH: Variety for Tomorrow

The founder of Variety for Tomorrow, Meghan Luk talks about the Halloween Fair fundraiser and why it’s important for young people to be involved with Variety – The Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Variety Week: Jenna’s story

Jenna, a 16 year old girl from Prince George, is mobile now thanks to the generosity of British Columbians through Variety – the Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Variety Week: Cedar’s electric wheelchair

Cedar, from Salmo B.C., is in Grade 9 and uses a manual wheelchair every day. Because of Cedar’s short limbs, she is unable to self-propel her wheelchair, and needs someone to constantly push her. Variety provided funding for a power chair, which will allow Cedar the independence to get around on her own without help from an education assistant, or from friends or family.

Variety
Variety Show Of Hearts
Variety Show of Hearts 2017

