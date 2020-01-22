5 arrested after stolen property seized in Bancroft, Municipality of Hastings Highlands: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people face theft-related charges after OPP executed search warrants at properties in the Town of Bancroft and Municipality of Hastings Highlands last week.

Bancroft OPP along with the OPP’s East Region community street crime unit, tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team (ERT) and canine unit executed four search warrants at properties in the town and municipality on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.

Investigators recovered reported stolen property including a wood splitter, mini dirt-bike, chainsaws, power tools and fishing gear.

“Owners of some items have already been identified, as they had earlier reported specific items missing,” Const. Susanne Cox said.

The investigation led to the arrest of five people, police say.

Paul Cummings, 43, of Bancroft, has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Two counts of break and enter

Theft over $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Nicholas Gulenchyn, 39, from the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, has been charged with:

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Two counts of break and enter

Two counts of theft over $5,000

Allan Roy, 42, of Bancroft, has been charged with:

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Failure to comply with probation

Christopher Simpson, 32, from the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Amanda Hudson, 30, from the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, has been charged with:

Two counts of break and enter

Two counts of theft over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Failure to comply with probation

Possession of a forged document

Hudson will make a court appearance in Bancroft later this month; Guelnchyn will appear in Bancroft court in February. Roy and Simpson will appear in Belleville court later this month and Cummings next month.

OPP say if you have been the victim of a break and enter or theft since the fall of 2019 and have not reported missing items, contact OPP at (613) 332-2112.

