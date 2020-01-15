Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP investigating rash of weekend break-ins at Apsley businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 9:50 am
Updated January 15, 2020 10:08 am
A surveillance video image of a suspect OPP say is connected to three break-ins at businesses in North Kawartha Township.
A surveillance video image of a suspect OPP say is connected to three break-ins at businesses in North Kawartha Township. Peterborough County OPP

Police are investigating a series of weekend break-ins to businesses in North Kawartha Township.

Peterborough County OPP say on Monday officers were called to the village of Apsley to investigate reported break-ins at three businesses.

Police believe the same suspect is connected to the break-ins which occurred between the hours of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Police investigating report of attempted robbery at East City restaurant in Peterborough

OPP say at two of the locations, the male suspect was interrupted by the business owners and no items were reported missing. However, at the third business which opened on Monday morning, cash, alcohol and lottery tickets were reported stolen, OPP said.

Police say the suspect was seen on video surveillance entering the passenger side of a dark-coloured SUV prior to leaving one of the businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing light-coloured track pants, black shoes, a black coat, a grey hoodie and a blue cloth which covered part of his face.

Anyone with information can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break
13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterBreak InBreak-insApsleyNorth Kawartha TownshipApsley break and entersApsley break-ins
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.