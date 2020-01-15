Peterborough County OPP investigating rash of weekend break-ins at Apsley businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a series of weekend break-ins to businesses in North Kawartha Township.

Peterborough County OPP say on Monday officers were called to the village of Apsley to investigate reported break-ins at three businesses.

Police believe the same suspect is connected to the break-ins which occurred between the hours of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

OPP say at two of the locations, the male suspect was interrupted by the business owners and no items were reported missing. However, at the third business which opened on Monday morning, cash, alcohol and lottery tickets were reported stolen, OPP said.

Police say the suspect was seen on video surveillance entering the passenger side of a dark-coloured SUV prior to leaving one of the businesses.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing light-coloured track pants, black shoes, a black coat, a grey hoodie and a blue cloth which covered part of his face.

Anyone with information can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

