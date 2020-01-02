Woman charged following break and enter at Bancroft school: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Highlands East woman was arrested following a break and enter at a school in Bancroft on New Year’s Eve.

Bancroft OPP say around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an alarm at a school in the town of Bancroft.

Officers attended the school and determined it had been forcibly entered. They found a woman inside the building and placed her under arrest.

Lisa Phillips, 31, from the municipality of Highlands East, was charged with break and enter and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (suspected fentanyl).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Jan. 28.

