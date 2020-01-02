OPP probe reported theft of 12 firearms from Haliburton Highlands residence

OPP continue to investigate the reported theft of 12 firearms from a residence in Haliburton Highlands in November.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a reported residential break-in on Glamor Lake Road, north of the village of Gooderham, on Nov. 8. During the week of Nov. 1 to 8, police allege that unknown person(s) entered the residence and removed 12 firearms, including restricted and non-restricted firearms.
Police note the home was not occupied at the time of the reported break-in.
On Thursday, OPP released images of some of the firearms that have been reported stolen.
Anyone with information regarding the reported theft is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
