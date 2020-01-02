OPP probe reported theft of 12 firearms from Haliburton Highlands residence

Send this page to someone via email

OPP continue to investigate the reported theft of 12 firearms from a residence in Haliburton Highlands in November.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a reported residential break-in on Glamor Lake Road, north of the village of Gooderham, on Nov. 8. During the week of Nov. 1 to 8, police allege that unknown person(s) entered the residence and removed 12 firearms, including restricted and non-restricted firearms.

Police note the home was not occupied at the time of the reported break-in.

On Thursday, OPP released images of some of the firearms that have been reported stolen.

Firearms reported stolen from a residence in Haliburton Highlands in November. OPP

Anyone with information regarding the reported theft is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

