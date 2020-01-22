Menu

Money

Bank of Canada keeps rates at 1.75%, trims 2020 economic forecast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 10:08 am
Updated January 22, 2020 10:37 am
Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz held interest steady on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz held interest steady on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent and forecasting a slower-than-expected start for the Canadian economy for 2020.

The central bank says in its latest forecast that the Canadian economy will grow by 1.6 per cent this year, down 0.1 of a percentage point from its projection in October.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada among central banks studying use of digital currencies

While some of the slowdown late last year is being chalked up to a strike at CN Rail and an outage at the Keystone pipeline, the central bank says the weaker figures could also signal that global uncertainty is affecting Canada more than previously predicted.

BANK OF CANADA KEY OVERNIGHT RATE

The report says ratification of the new North American free trade deal and a partial trade detente between the United States and China should help stoke economic fires in Canada. Growth for 2021 is forecast to hit two per cent, up from the bank’s October forecast of 1.8 per cent. The outlook for the economy could change if the Trump administration follows through on threats to slap tariffs on France, Brazil and Argentina.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
