Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots announce massive anniversary tour, 1 Canadian date

On Oct. 4, 2005, Canadian rock outfit Nickelback released its seminal, and perhaps most celebrated album, All the Right Reasons and changed the course of its career for the years to come.

15 years on, and the How You Remind Me rockers have just announced a 45-date North American tour to celebrate the albums.

The news was confirmed through the band’s website on Tuesday morning.

Throughout the ‘All the Right Reasons’ tour, frontman Chad Kroeger and co. will play the Diamond-certified, No. 1 album front-to-back, which includes both Photograph and Rockstar among five other smash-hit singles.

15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It’s about time we celebrate. All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @STPBand, @TheTylerBryant and @Switchfoot. Tickets on sale 1/23. https://t.co/C8SFhg2jmC #ATRR15 pic.twitter.com/PuYJWaLZzN — Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 21, 2020

The extensive trek kicks off on June 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and concludes just under four months later in Mountain View, Calif. on Oct. 3 — a day before the 20th anniversary of the release of All the Right Reasons.

Along the way, Nickelback will return to Canada for the first time in a year. They are set to perform at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 8.

Additionally, Stone Temple Pilots have been selected as the tour’s main special guest act and will perform on all dates.

Furthermore, a variety of opening acts have been announced for select dates on the upcoming run.

During the first half (June 19-Aug. 9)of the tour, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown will open before STP and Nickelback take the stage. In the latter half (Aug. 15-Oct. 3), Switchfoot will take the reigns on that role.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. (local).

Nickelback fan club members will be given access to an exclusive presale which begins on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional updates and information can be found through the Nickelback website.

‘All the Right Reasons’ 2020 tour dates

June 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 20 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 26 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 27 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 3 — Burgettstown, P.A. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 2 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 3 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 8 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 1 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 11 — Hershey, P.A. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 19 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July. 22 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 26 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 29 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 31 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health

Aug. 4 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 9 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Aug. 27 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 — Morrison, Col. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 4 — Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 18 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 19 — West Valley City, Utah @ Usana Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 25 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 29 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

