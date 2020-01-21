Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots announce massive anniversary tour, 1 Canadian date

On Oct. 4, 2005, Canadian rock outfit Nickelback released its seminal, and perhaps most celebrated album, All the Right Reasons and changed the course of its career for the years to come.
15 years on, and the How You Remind Me rockers have just announced a 45-date North American tour to celebrate the albums.
The news was confirmed through the band’s website on Tuesday morning.
Throughout the ‘All the Right Reasons’ tour, frontman Chad Kroeger and co. will play the Diamond-certified, No. 1 album front-to-back, which includes both Photograph and Rockstar among five other smash-hit singles.
The extensive trek kicks off on June 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and concludes just under four months later in Mountain View, Calif. on Oct. 3 — a day before the 20th anniversary of the release of All the Right Reasons.
Along the way, Nickelback will return to Canada for the first time in a year. They are set to perform at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 8.
Additionally, Stone Temple Pilots have been selected as the tour’s main special guest act and will perform on all dates.
Furthermore, a variety of opening acts have been announced for select dates on the upcoming run.
During the first half (June 19-Aug. 9)of the tour, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown will open before STP and Nickelback take the stage. In the latter half (Aug. 15-Oct. 3), Switchfoot will take the reigns on that role.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. (local).
Nickelback fan club members will be given access to an exclusive presale which begins on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.
Additional updates and information can be found through the Nickelback website.
‘All the Right Reasons’ 2020 tour dates
June 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 20 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 26 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 27 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 3 — Burgettstown, P.A. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 2 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 3 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 5 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 8 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 1 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 11 — Hershey, P.A. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 17 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 19 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July. 22 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 26 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 29 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 31 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health
Aug. 4 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 9 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Aug. 27 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 — Morrison, Col. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 4 — Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 11 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Sept. 18 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 19 — West Valley City, Utah @ Usana Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 25 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 29 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
