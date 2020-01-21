Calgarian scores Canada’s 1st gold medal at Youth Olympic Games

Calgary’s Andrew Longino has captured Canada’s first gold medal at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Leysin, Switzerland.
The 17-year-old topped the field in men’s Freeski Halfpipe Tuesday with a 94-point run.
The stellar effort put Longino a full eight points ahead of the second-place skier, American Carey Hunter.
Longino is one of 22 Calgarians wearing the maple leaf at the Games.
While his effort marks Canada’s first gold medal, the team has captured two silvers and five bronze medals.
The Games run until Jan. 22.
