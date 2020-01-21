Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgarian scores Canada’s 1st gold medal at Youth Olympic Games

By Cami Kepke Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:52 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 12:53 pm
Calgary's Andrew Longino won gold on the second-last day of competition at the Lausanne Youth Olympic Games.
Calgary's Andrew Longino won gold on the second-last day of competition at the Lausanne Youth Olympic Games. Twitter / @TeamCanada

Calgary’s Andrew Longino has captured Canada’s first gold medal at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Leysin, Switzerland.

The 17-year-old topped the field in men’s Freeski Halfpipe Tuesday with a 94-point run.

READ MORE: Calgary skier soars to World Cup gold medal, X Games invite

The stellar effort put Longino a full eight points ahead of the second-place skier, American Carey Hunter.

Story continues below advertisement

Longino is one of 22 Calgarians wearing the maple leaf at the Games.

While his effort marks Canada’s first gold medal, the team has captured two silvers and five bronze medals.

The Games run until Jan. 22.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Team CanadaCalgary SportsGold Medalcalgary athletesYouth Olympic Games2020 Youth Olympic GamesAndrew LonginoFreeski HalfpipeLeysin
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.