Orillia to implement organizational structure changes this year

The city of Orillia, Ont. will be implementing organizational structure changes this year in order to “prepare for the future.”

Officials say the new structure is informed by findings from a city project that was completed in late 2019.

“Municipalities have to adapt to the changing landscape we operate in,” Gayle Jackson, Orillia’s chief administrative officer, said in a statement.

“The structural changes being implemented at the City of Orillia will prepare us for the future.”

Organizational changes in Orillia will happen throughout the year, with a goal to implement them all completely by the fourth quarter.

“These changes are not happening overnight,” Jackson continued. “Final implementation details will be coordinated with staff and rolled out strategically in order to seamlessly offer city services to the community.”

According to officials, changes will be made in the city’s corporate services and legal department, community services department, environment and infrastructure services department, business development, communications and strategic initiatives department, and development services and engineering department.

There will also be resource and reporting restructuring within departments to improve efficiency, officials say.

“The organizational changes being rolled out in 2020 will help align staff resources with council’s strategic direction and the services we provide as a municipality,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“There is no change to how residents and businesses access city services at the moment and when changes do occur, we will ensure a smooth transition.”

According to Orillia officials, the new structure addresses existing vacancies, impending retirements and succession planning.

