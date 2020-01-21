Bobcaygeon man goes ‘all in’ to win more than $112,000 on lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A $1 gamble paid off for a Bobcaygeon man who claimed more than $112,000 with two wins on the same lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Wayne McKelvey anted up for an additional $1 on the Poker Lotto All-In ticket and won the escalating jackpot worth $107,935.50 on Jan. 16.

He also won an additional $5,0000 on the instant part of his Poker Lotto play, bringing his total winnings to $112,935.90.

The married father of one and grandfather of two didn’t realize that he was a major winner right away.

“The cashier had to tell me several times before I reacted,” he said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

“I was weak in the knees when I called my wife and had trouble saying how much I had won – she almost dropped the phone.”

The retiree plans to use some of his winnings to fix up his 1964 Pontiac Parisienne convertible to get it back on the road.

“My wife can decide what we do with the rest,” he quipped.

His winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Main Street in Bobcaygeon.

Poker Lotto has a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and increases until it is won. To play the jackpot is an additional $1 on a regular ticket.

