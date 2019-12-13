Peterborough man wins $250,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an early Christmas gift for a Peterborough man who claimed $250,000 in an OLG scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Steven Sweet won the top prize on the Instant Cash Out Multiplier game (game #2157). Tickets are $10 each with the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.80.

He checked his winning ticket using the OLG lottery app, the OLG stated.

“I had to have a glass of water and sit down when I realized I won,” he stated in a release issued by the OLG on Friday.

His winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Chamberlain St. in Peterborough.

The 53-year old communications technician plans to invest his winnings towards retirement.

