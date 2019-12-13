Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Peterborough man wins $250,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 9:38 am
Updated December 13, 2019 9:39 am
Steven Sweet of Peterborough won $250,000 in the Instant Cash Out Multiplier ticket.
Steven Sweet of Peterborough won $250,000 in the Instant Cash Out Multiplier ticket. OLG

It’s an early Christmas gift for a Peterborough man who claimed $250,000 in an OLG scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Steven Sweet won the top prize on the Instant Cash Out Multiplier game (game #2157). Tickets are $10 each with the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.80.

READ MORE: Peterborough man claims $100,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

He checked his winning ticket using the OLG lottery app, the OLG stated.

“I had to have a glass of water and sit down when I realized I won,” he stated in a release issued by the OLG on Friday.

His winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Chamberlain St. in Peterborough.

The 53-year old communications technician plans to invest his winnings towards retirement.

Story continues below advertisement
Meet the 2019 Mighty Millions Lottery Edmonton winner
Meet the 2019 Mighty Millions Lottery Edmonton winner
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OlgLottery WinnerScratch ticketPeterborough lottery winnerInstant Cash OutSteven Sweet
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.