Peterborough man wins $250,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

It’s an early Christmas gift for a Peterborough man who claimed $250,000 in an OLG scratch ticket.
According to the OLG, Steven Sweet won the top prize on the Instant Cash Out Multiplier game (game #2157). Tickets are $10 each with the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.80.
He checked his winning ticket using the OLG lottery app, the OLG stated.
“I had to have a glass of water and sit down when I realized I won,” he stated in a release issued by the OLG on Friday.
His winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Chamberlain St. in Peterborough.
The 53-year old communications technician plans to invest his winnings towards retirement.
