Winnipeg Jets lose Adam Lowry for next month, recall Kristian Vesalainen

The Winnipeg Jets have lost five of their last six games, they’re sitting outside a playoff position, and now they’ll be without a key player long term.

Jets forward Adam Lowry will be out of the lineup for the next month with an upper-body injury.

He was injured in the first period of Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on a questionable, blindside hit from forward Drake Caggiula. Caggiula received a two-minute minor penalty for interference for the borderline check. Lowry left the game immediately and did not return.

“We still got to get to final testing, get it looked at kinda back home,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Monday. “But it’s not short term. So it’ll be a month before we’re talking about his re-entry.”

The 26-year-old Lowry has four goals and six assists in 47 games this season.

The injury leaves the Jets without two of their leading centremen with Bryan Little still on the injured reserve. The injuries are starting to add up for the Jets, with Tucker Poolman, Nathan Beaulieu, Carl Dahlstrom and Mark Letestu already on the injured list.

Andrew Copp is expected to slide into Lowry’s old spot as the third-line centre.

The Jets also recalled forward Kristian Vesalainen from the Manitoba Moose on Monday. The 20-year-old has nine goals and 13 assists in 44 AHL games this season.

Sitting three points out of the final playoff spot, Winnipeg continues its three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.