Winnipeg Jets call up Cameron Schilling for ailing blueline

Help is on its way for the Winnipeg Jets battered blueline.

The Jets recalled defenceman Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose on Friday.

The 31-year-old Schilling scored five goals with 14 assists in 40 games for the Moose this season. He’s in his third year with the organization and suited up for four games for the Jets last season, when he recorded a single assist.

Schilling has 10 games of NHL experience under his belt after also appearing in six games for the Washington Capitals between 2012 and 2015.

Schilling’s services were required with the Jets currently down four defencemen. Tucker Poolman, Carl Dahlstrom and Nathan Beaulieu are all out with injuries, while Dustin Byfuglien remains suspended as he rehabs from ankle surgery.

The Jets are expected to have defenceman Dmitry Kulikov back in the lineup later on Friday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell MTS Place. Kulikov missed their last game with the flu.