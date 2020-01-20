Man, 59, dies after serious crash south of Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a fatal collision resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man south of Slave Lake, Alta., on Saturday evening.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 7:08 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 2A.

RCMP said a pick-up truck and a semi tractor trailer unit collided on Highway 2. The 59-year-old man was the only person in the pick-up truck, police said. He was declared dead on scene by emergency crews.

The 64-year-old man who was driving the semi suffered minor injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. Traffic was diverted away from the highway until 3 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Slave Lake is located about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

