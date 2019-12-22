Menu

Two people killed, five injured in collision northeast of Edmonton

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 12:33 am
Updated December 22, 2019 12:34 am
.
. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Two people were killed and five others were injured after two vehicles collided northeast of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Redwater RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 28 between Range Roads 223 and 224.

The driver and passenger from one of the vehicles were killed. Three teenagers in the backseat, along with two people in the other vehicle were injured.

RCMP did not have an update on the extent of their injuries.

According to RCMP, road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement
