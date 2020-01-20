Rochdale Walmart reopening its doors following fire

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Rochdale Walmart is reopening this week after a fire shut down the store in December.

Walmart Canada confirmed it will officially open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

“From clean up to restocking the shelves with new inventory, our teams have been working very hard to get the store ready to re-open as soon as possible,” Walmart Canada said in a statement.

“The store is not 100 per cent fully stocked, but we will continue receiving more merchandise in the days and weeks ahead.

“A special thank you to the local community and associates from the Rochdale store and at the Regina East and Regina South stores for their tremendous support.”

Walmart donated 36,000 pounds of canned goods to the Regina Food Bank last week – product they could not use before reopening.

The store closed on Dec. 10 when products in the paper towel aisle were lit on fire.

The Regina Police Service charged a 12-year-old boy in connection to the incident.