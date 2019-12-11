Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

‘Started to fill with dense, thick smoke’: fire breaks out at Rochdale Walmart

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 10:46 am
Updated December 11, 2019 11:43 am
'Started to fill with dense, thick smoke': fire breaks out at Rochdale Walmart
Regina police and fire crews attended to a blaze that happened inside the Rochdale Walmart on Tuesday evening. Kael Donnelly / Global News

Shoppers inside the Rochdale Walmart got an unexpected surprise on Tuesday night when flames broke out inside the store.

Jordan Blodgett was having a coffee inside a nearby Tim Hortons when he saw emergency vehicles pass by – he decided to check it out.

“When I got there, there were about three or four firetrucks there, with about two more on the way,” Blodgett said.

“I’m used to seeing false alarms, but I knew something was up when I saw the firefighters moving around quickly, then grabbing hoses and opening a fire hydrant.”

READ MORE: Flood at Regina’s Landmark Cinemas caused by broken pipe

Regina police and fire crews responded to a 911 call from Walmart staff shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“The building started to fill with dense, thick smoke,” Blodgett said.

Regina firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared everyone from the building, police said.

No one was injured.

“There wasn’t much of a crowd, so my guess is that the store was pretty slow,” Blodgett said

READ MORE: Garage fire that claimed life of Regina man deemed ‘accidental’

“My heart really breaks for the staff there, who I imagine will be out of work for a period of time leading up to Christmas.”

According to multiple Facebook posts and video, the fire looks to have started in the paper towel aisle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceWalmartRPSRegina FireRochdaleRegina's North EndRochdale Walmart
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.