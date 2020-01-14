Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Rochdale Walmart still a couple weeks away from reopening following fire

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:06 pm
'Started to fill with dense, thick smoke': fire breaks out at Rochdale Walmart
Following the Dec. 10 fire at Rochdale Walmart, the company said they are still a couple weeks away from reopening. Kael Donnelly / Global News

Regina residents wondering when the Rochdale Walmart is reopening will have to wait at least a couple more weeks.

Walmart Canada told Global News the store suffered significant damage after its Dec. 10 fire and a lot of work is required to get it back up to standards.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy charged following Rochdale Walmart fire: Regina police

“From clean up and restocking the shelves with new inventory and working closely with the Regina Health Department, our teams have been working countless hours to get the store ready to re-open,” the statement read.

The Regina Police Service charged a 12-year-old boy with arson after he allegedly lit fire to products in the paper towel aisle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Flood at Regina’s Landmark Cinemas caused by broken pipe

Fire crews along with police responded to a 911 call from Walmart staff shortly before 8:30 p.m. that night.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

“We would like to acknowledge and express our gratitude for the tremendous support we have received from the local community and associates from the Rochdale store and at the two nearby stores,” Walmart Canada’s statement continued.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceWalmartRPSWalmart CanadaRochdale WalmartNorth End regina
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.