Rochdale Walmart still a couple weeks away from reopening following fire

Regina residents wondering when the Rochdale Walmart is reopening will have to wait at least a couple more weeks.

Walmart Canada told Global News the store suffered significant damage after its Dec. 10 fire and a lot of work is required to get it back up to standards.

“From clean up and restocking the shelves with new inventory and working closely with the Regina Health Department, our teams have been working countless hours to get the store ready to re-open,” the statement read.

The Regina Police Service charged a 12-year-old boy with arson after he allegedly lit fire to products in the paper towel aisle.

Fire crews along with police responded to a 911 call from Walmart staff shortly before 8:30 p.m. that night.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

“We would like to acknowledge and express our gratitude for the tremendous support we have received from the local community and associates from the Rochdale store and at the two nearby stores,” Walmart Canada’s statement continued.