Lucan man, 26, dies five days after crash north of London, Ont.

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police say that a driver injured in a single-vehicle collision on Saintsbury Line in Lucan on Jan. 10, has since died of his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Tyler Cooper, 26, of Lucan. Police say he died last Wednesday, five days after the crash.

Emergency services responded to the scene on Jan. 10 and Saintsbury Line was closed between Mooresville Drive and Adare Drive from roughly 6 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. that day.

OPP have since determined that the northbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

