Traffic

Lucan man, 26, dies five days after crash north of London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 20, 2020 2:35 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 2:40 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police say that a driver injured in a single-vehicle collision on Saintsbury Line in Lucan on Jan. 10, has since died of his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Tyler Cooper, 26, of Lucan. Police say he died last Wednesday, five days after the crash.

1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Lucan: Middlesex OPP

Emergency services responded to the scene on Jan. 10 and Saintsbury Line was closed between Mooresville Drive and Adare Drive from roughly 6 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. that day.

OPP have since determined that the northbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

CrashFatal Crashmiddlesex oppLucansaintsbury linetyler cooper
