Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Lucan: Middlesex OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2019 4:33 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll/Global News File

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital following a three vehicle crash on Elginfield Road just west of Wonderland Road in Lucan on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 1 dead in crash south of Exeter: Huron County OPP

According to investigators, an eastbound minivan was turning left into a private drive around 1 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound sedan, causing the minivan to enter into the westbound lanes, where it was then hit by a westbound commercial truck.

Middlesex OPP say the driver of the minivan was airlifted to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the commercial truck was not injured in the crash.

READ MORE: 2 drivers in critical condition following Imperial Road crash: Elgin OPP

Story continues below advertisement

Police have closed Elginfield Road between Hyde Park Road and Saintsbury Line. There’s no word yet on when it’s expected to reopen.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
fatal crash elginfield roadfatal crash lucanmiddlesex opp lucan fatal crashminivan sedan truck crashminivan turning into driveway crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.