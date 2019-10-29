1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Lucan: Middlesex OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital following a three vehicle crash on Elginfield Road just west of Wonderland Road in Lucan on Tuesday.

According to investigators, an eastbound minivan was turning left into a private drive around 1 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound sedan, causing the minivan to enter into the westbound lanes, where it was then hit by a westbound commercial truck.

Middlesex OPP say the driver of the minivan was airlifted to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the commercial truck was not injured in the crash.

Police have closed Elginfield Road between Hyde Park Road and Saintsbury Line. There’s no word yet on when it’s expected to reopen.