‘The Morning Show’ asks: Where should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Canada?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines since the announcement they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties and living primarily in Canada.

Now that the Sussexes have officially given up their His and Her Royal Highness titles, the question on everyone’s minds is where they’ll make a home in the Great White North.

It’s widely speculated the family of three will plant their roots in Vancouver, given that’s where they spent six weeks over the Christmas holiday season.

Some also guess they’ll settle in Toronto, where Markle spent seven years filming her hit show Suits.

The Morning Show decided to ask viewers where they’d like to see the trio reside. While both Vancouver and Toronto are great options, viewers have one small Canadian city in mind: Moose Jaw.

With a population of only 33,000 — and no paparazzi in sight — viewers think the Saskatchewan city would be the perfect place to call home.

Even Mayor Fraser Tolmie decided to throw his city’s hat into the ring, inviting Harry and Markle to give Moose Jaw a try.

“As Mayor of Moose Jaw I would be happy to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to our community,” he tweeted on Jan. 14. “Absolutely no paparazzi and home of the worlds [sic] tallest Moose! Let me know when you’re ready to talk about the campaign!”

While nothing is known for sure about where the couple will call home, Prince Harry broke his silence over the weekend regarding the news of his exit from the Royal Family.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read of the past few weeks,” he says in a video clip of his speech posted to the official Sussex Instagram account.

A statement Saturday from Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple will be required to “step back from royal duties, including official military appointments” and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke but as Harry,” the prince says. “The same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years. But now with a clearer perspective.

“I also know that you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do,” Harry says. “And she does. And she’s the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride.

“We were hopeful and we were here to serve,” he says. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”

