Canada

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing set to begin in Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2020 6:38 am
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, as she heads to B.C. Supreme Court for a case management hearing.
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, as she heads to B.C. Supreme Court for a case management hearing. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

A court hearing begins today in Vancouver over the American request to extradite an executive of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei on fraud charges.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou in 2018 fractured relations between Canada and China.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers argue her actions are not crimes under Canadian law

At issue at this week’s hearing is the legal test of double criminality, meaning if the allegations are also a crime in Canada then Meng should be extradited to the United States.

Meng is accused of lying to a bank about a Huawei subsidiary’s business in Iran, putting the financial institution at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the country.

China's ambassador to Canada reiterates call for Meng Wanzhou's release
China’s ambassador to Canada reiterates call for Meng Wanzhou’s release

Her lawyers have argued that the allegations do not amount to fraud and Canada does not have similar sanctions against Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

Meng, who’s free on bail and living in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver, denies the allegations.

If the British Columbia Supreme Court judge decides the legal test has not been met, Meng will be free to leave Canada, though she’ll still have to stay out of the U.S. to avoid the charges.

READ MORE: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have now been detained by China for 400 days

If the judge finds there is double criminality, the hearing will proceed to a second phase.

That phase, scheduled for June, will consider defence allegations that Meng’s rights were violated during her arrest at Vancouver’s airport.

China has detained two Canadians and restricted some imports including canola, moves that are widely seen as retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
