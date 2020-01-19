Suspicious death in Gastown marks Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2020, 2nd in 5 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Just hours after reporting the city’s second homicide of 2020 on Sunday, Vancouver police say they are investigating another death in Gastown.

Police say a 45-year-old woman was found dead in her home at 112 Water Street early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the apartment around 1:30 a.m. after being called by paramedics, who were unsuccessful in trying to revive the victim.

It’s not yet known how the woman died, but police are treating it as suspicious.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police say they don’t believe the public is at risk, suggesting the homicide may have been targeted.

On the opposite end of the city Saturday evening, a passerby found an unidentified man dead in a vehicle parked underground on SW Marine Drive.

On Jan. 3, 62-year-old Jesus Cristobal-Esteban died of injuries sustained in an assault on New Year’s Day in Oppenheimer Park, just five blocks from where Sunday’s victim was found.

No arrests have been made in either of those homicides.

Vancouver saw 10 homicides in all of 2019.

Anyone with information helpful to the latest investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

