Montreal to start snow removal operations Sunday night

While fellow Canadians in Newfoundland have been battling 76.2 cm walls of snow, Montreal has its own winter mess to contend with.

According to Environment Canada, Montreal was hit with close to 20 cm Saturday night.

Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal, said as of 7 p.m. Sunday, the City will begin their four-day snow removal operation which aims to have streets cleared of snow and ice.

“The City of Montreal has been plowing the snow and adding rocks and salt to the sidewalks and streets,” he said. “We’re going to make sure to make it easy for everyone to move around the city.”

In order for operations to run smoothly, the city is asking residents for their cooperation.

“Watch out for the no-parking signs,” said Sabourin. “Or else the city will have to tow your car away and each time we have to tow cars it slows down the operation.”

Over 1,000 workers will be spread across the island in an effort to clear the streets, Sabourin said.

It’s Montreal’s third snow removal operation of the season. Sabrourin said it’s been “good so far, but we are asking citizens to give a good hand to the City by respecting the no-parking signs.”

He added Montrealers can get out and enjoy the snow by taking in the variety of free outdoor skating rinks or the 37th edition of Montreal snow festival “La fête des neiges” on Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9.

