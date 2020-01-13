Montreal’s snow-removal operations to start Monday night after winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal is kicking off its snow-removal operations after a mix of freezing rain and snow descended upon the area over the weekend.

Jean-François Parenteau, the executive committee member responsible for citizen services, called the city’s decision a preventive measure since 11 centimetres of sleet and ice fell.

“Even if the accumulation on the ground seems small, it is already very compacted, likely to ice over and not melt,” he said in a tweet.

Removing snow from the streets will allow the city to have access to its sewer drains, according to Parenteau.

Trucks will be out to clear the roads across the island starting at 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Montrealers are asked to move their cars and obey signs posted by the city.

This marks the second time the city is launching a snow-removal operation this year.

While Montreal was largely spared from the brunt of the winter storm, it led to power outages across southern Quebec and left thousands of residents in the dark.

While the worst is over, more than 6,000 clients remain without electricity as of early Monday afternoon.

The messy mix of freezing rain, heavy snow and powerful winds also hampered driving on highways and roads across the province.

The Sûreté du Québec advises drivers to clean off their cars and scrap ice off their windows before getting behind the wheel.