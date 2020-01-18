Driver arrested, 2,500 lose power after U-Haul takes down hydro pole in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in police custody after the U-Haul he was driving slammed into a hydro pole in Surrey Saturday morning, knocking out power to thousands.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 185 Street around 10:20 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said the U-Haul damaged the power pole enough that it was hanging over the street.

The U-Haul ended up crashing head-on into a sign post a short distance away, crumpling the front of the truck.

The driver walked away from the scene, but witnesses helped police locate the man and take him into custody.

Honeyman said police are trying to determine whether the U-Haul and its contents belong to the driver or if the truck was stolen. Boxes and bags were found in the back, he added.

No injuries were reported, Honeyman said.

Honeyman could not yet speak to what caused the crash but said both the weather and speed are potential factors.

Traffic is flowing in the area while BC Hydro crews work on fixing the pole and restoring power to nearly 2,500 customers in the area.

As of noon, that number had dropped down to just over 850. However, a short time later the number was bumped back up to just over 2,000.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

