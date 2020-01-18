Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested, 2,500 lose power after U-Haul takes down hydro pole in Surrey

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 3:37 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 3:49 pm
A U-Haul sits crashed into a sign post near a hydro pole it took down in Surrey on Jan. 18, 2020.
A U-Haul sits crashed into a sign post near a hydro pole it took down in Surrey on Jan. 18, 2020. Shane MacKichan

A man is in police custody after the U-Haul he was driving slammed into a hydro pole in Surrey Saturday morning, knocking out power to thousands.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 185 Street around 10:20 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said the U-Haul damaged the power pole enough that it was hanging over the street.

Story continues below advertisement

The U-Haul ended up crashing head-on into a sign post a short distance away, crumpling the front of the truck.

The driver walked away from the scene, but witnesses helped police locate the man and take him into custody.

READ MORE: Dash cam captures brazen Surrey hit-and-run

Honeyman said police are trying to determine whether the U-Haul and its contents belong to the driver or if the truck was stolen. Boxes and bags were found in the back, he added.

No injuries were reported, Honeyman said.

Honeyman could not yet speak to what caused the crash but said both the weather and speed are potential factors.

READ MORE: Man killed after collision sends car into hydro pole in Surrey

Traffic is flowing in the area while BC Hydro crews work on fixing the pole and restoring power to nearly 2,500 customers in the area.

As of noon, that number had dropped down to just over 850. However, a short time later the number was bumped back up to just over 2,000.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Serious crash in Surrey results in life-altering injuries
Serious crash in Surrey results in life-altering injuries
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashSurreyCollisionSurrey RCMPPower OutageSurrey crashU-HaulSurrey collisionFraser Highwaycrash into power polepower pole downu-haul crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.