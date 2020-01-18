Paul St-Pierre Plamondon embarks on the PQ leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced Saturday that he will be embarking on a race to succeed Jean-François Lisée of the Parti Quebecois (PQ).

St-Pierre Plamondon made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“I am very happy to announce that my reflection is over and that I will be a candidate for the leadership of the Parti Québécois,” he wrote.

The candidate added that he will officially launch his campaign on Jan. 28 at the Golden Lion in Montreal.

In his brief statement, he said he had “the ultimate conviction that we can all come together again around our goal of making Quebec an independent state”. He argues that his goal will be to bring together the social democratic and nationalist movements of the party.

“We must, again, add these two driving forces of our movement to achieve our goal.” Tweet This

The next leader of the PQ “must have the will to fully embody this spirit of reform and change,” he said.

It isn’t St-Pierre Plamondon’s first attempt at becoming head of the PQ. In the previous race that led to the election of Lisée, he was eliminated in the first round after obtaining 3,772 votes, amounting to 6.84 per cent of the votes cast.

However, his campaign had received much attention which lead to Lisée appointing him as special advisor. Plamondon even wrote a report entitled “Dare to rethink the PQ” with a view to relaunching training, particularly with people under 40, entrepreneurs and cultural communities.

His new notoriety had hardly helped him during the 2018 Quebec election campaign. As a PQ candidate in the riding of Prévost in the Laurentians, he finished second, with more than 7,000 votes, to the current Caquist minister Marguerite Blais.

So far, only Jonquière MP Sylvain Gaudrault has officially announced his intention to become the next leader of the PQ.

— With files from The Canadian Press

