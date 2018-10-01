Quebec election: Prévost results

Prévost is a new riding, created after a vast consultation on redesigning the boundaries of Quebec’s provincial ridings.

It is north of Saint-Jérôme and comprises the municipalities of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, Prévost, Sainte-Sophie, Saint-Hippolyte, Saint-Sauveur and Piedmont.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marguerite Blais

Parti Québécois: Paul St-Pierre Plamondon

Quebec Liberal Party: Naomie Goyette

Québec Solidaire: Lucie Mayer

Marguerite Blais, a former Liberal cabinet minister who retired from politics to look after her ailing husband, has jumped back into the ring in this newly created riding.

She is considered the front runner in this race, representing the CAQ.