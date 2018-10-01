Politics
October 1, 2018 5:12 am

Quebec election: Prévost results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Prévost is a new riding, created after a vast consultation on redesigning the boundaries of Quebec’s provincial ridings.

It is north of Saint-Jérôme and comprises the municipalities of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, Prévost, Sainte-Sophie, Saint-Hippolyte, Saint-Sauveur and Piedmont.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marguerite Blais
Parti Québécois: Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Quebec Liberal Party: Naomie Goyette
Québec Solidaire: Lucie Mayer

Marguerite Blais, a former Liberal cabinet minister who retired from politics to look after her ailing husband, has jumped back into the ring in this newly created riding.

She is considered the front runner in this race, representing the CAQ.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Prevost
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News