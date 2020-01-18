Blue Jays Grichuk wants Astros rings stripped

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk wants Major League Baseball to punish teams that cheat as severely as possible.

Grichuk was asked on Saturday about the sign-stealing scandal that has enveloped professional baseball in the past week.

He had heard rumblings of the Houston Astros using video cameras, audio signals like smashing a garbage can, and buzzers attached to hitters’ chests after the 2017 season.

Now that these allegations have become public knowledge he thinks MLB should strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2020.

