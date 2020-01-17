Newest Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher headed to big league organization

Send this page to someone via email

Pitcher Garrett Mundell was only a member of the Winnipeg Goldeyes for a little over a week.

After just getting acquired in a trade, Mundell’s contract has now been purchased by the Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers.

The Can-Am League’s relief pitcher of the year just came over to the Fish with two other players in a deal with the Trois-Rivieres les Aigles on Jan. 7. Mundell, and pitchers Garrett Harris and Dominic Mazza were all acquired from the Frontier League club for cash.

Mundell was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2015. He has a career 2.10 earned run average in five professional seasons.

Mundell is the Goldeyes’ 79th player to have his contract bought by a Major League organization.

The Goldeyes currently have nine players under contract for the 2020 season which kicks off on May 19.

