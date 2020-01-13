Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign Outfielder Willy Garcia

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes continue to re-assemble the core of their 2019 team — shortstop Wes Darvill, closer Victor Capellan, the ace of the starting rotation Mitchell Lambson, and now outfielder Willy Garcia.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had an outstanding 2019 season in the American Association for the Fish, hitting .310 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI in 86 games played.

In addition to those impressive stats, Garcia was third in the American Association in slugging percentage (.548), hit safely in 66 games, had multiple hits in 33 of those games, and went back-to-back without a base hit just twice. The 27-year-old former major leaguer with the Chicago White Sox led the AA with three grand slam homers and also had three hitting streaks of nine games or more.

Garcia missed some of the season to play for his home country in the Pan-Am Games Baseball Tournament at Lima, Peru. In four games he had a home run and five runs batted in.

“I’m pleased to announce that Willy is returning,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney in a team news release.

“He had a great season for us, providing a run-producing presence in the middle of our order.” Tweet This

“Willy is also a great defender that possesses the best outfield arm in the league.”

During his 66 games in right field, Garcia chipped in five outfield assists, and just eight of a possible 17 runners. or 47 per cent, scored from second base on a single. The 2019 Major League average was 60 per cent.

Garcia played 44 games for the White Sox during the 2017 season and delivered a pair of home runs along with 12 RBI.

He is the eighth player to sign with Winnipeg for 2020.

