Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign American Association Pitcher of the Year Mitchell Lambson

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed their best pitcher from 2019 as left-hander Mitchell Lambson is returning to the Fish for a fourth season.

The 29-year-old from Montclair, Calif., was named the American Association Pitcher of the Year last season after he went 13-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 133 strikeouts. In addition to leading the league in wins, complete games (four), and innings pitched (150.2), Lambson was second in strikeouts and had the fifth-best earned run average.

“I’m very glad Mitch has elected to play with us again for the 2020 season,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said in a team news release announcing the move Thursday. “He’s coming off arguably the best season ever by a Goldeyes’ starting pitcher, and possibly in American Association history.

“Mitch’s game-to-game consistency was remarkable to watch, and I hope he can continue to give our club a solid chance to win again every fifth day when he takes the ball.”

The 150.2 innings pitched by Lambson set a Goldeyes franchise record and represents the ninth-highest total in league history. The former Houston Astros draft pick went seven innings or more in 15 of his 21 starts in 2019, highlighted by a pair of nine-inning shutouts on June 13 at Gary SouthShore and Aug. 12 at St. Paul.

Lambson is heading into his 10th season of professional baseball and the six-foot-one, 205-pound southpaw has a career win-loss record of 59-32 with 10 saves and a 3.29 ERA in 279 games, 54 of them as a starting pitcher.

In addition to Lambson, the Goldeyes have six other players under contract for the 2020 season. That group includes closer Victor Capellan along with right-handers Garrett Harris and Andrew Vernon. Infielders Wes Darvill and Darren Seferina, as well as outfielder Jonathon Moroney, round out the list.

Goldeyes spring training starts May 7 and the 2020 regular season schedule kicks off with a May 19 visit to Cleburne, Texas. Following a six-game road swing, Winnipeg will host the defending champion St. Paul Saints in the home opener at Shaw Park on Tuesday, May 26.

4:12 Winnipeg Goldeyes host last season’s champions in their home opener Winnipeg Goldeyes host last season’s champions in their home opener