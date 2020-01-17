Thérèse Tanguay Dion, mother of Céline Dion, dead at 92

Send this page to someone via email

Thérèse Tanguay Dion, the mother of famed Quebec singer and entertainer Céline Dion, has died at the age of 92.

The native of the Gaspé Peninsula was the mother of 14 children and had her own cooking show on French-language network TVA.

Aside from caring for her family, Tanguay Dion devoted her time to helping children in need with her Maman Dion foundation.

The death of Tanguay Dion, who is affectionately known as Maman Dion in Quebec, has prompted an outpouring of condolences from politicians and personalities across the province.

Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy said it was “with sadness” she learned of the news and offered her sympathies to the Dion family.

Pascal Bérubé, the interim leader of the Parti Québécois, described Tanguay Dion as a person who was well appreciated by Quebecers and said she worked hard to help children.

Story continues below advertisement

Dion has a concert on Friday night in Miami, Fla., but it not yet clear if the show will be rescheduled.