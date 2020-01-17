Menu

Canada

Canadian civil rights groups seek leave at Supreme Court over Quebec’s Bill 21

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 11:40 am
Updated January 17, 2020 11:52 am
Members of the National Council of Muslims Mustafa Farooq, centre, and Bochra Manai, left, alongside supporters leave the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, where they are challenging Quebec's Bill 21.
Members of the National Council of Muslims Mustafa Farooq, centre, and Bochra Manai, left, alongside supporters leave the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, where they are challenging Quebec's Bill 21. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Canadian civil rights groups have filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada after Quebec’s top court rejected their challenge to the province’s religious symbol ban.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and a university student announced the move in a statement on Friday.

“Bill 21 has no place in a progressive and inclusive society,” said Mustafa Farooq, the executive director of the NCCM.

Quebec’s secularism law, known as Bill 21, bars some public-sector employees — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols in the workplace. It was adopted in the provincial legislature in June.

In December, the groups’ application for a stay of the provincial legislation until a full legal challenge could be heard in Quebec Superior Court was rejected by the Quebec Court of Appeal in a 2-1 ruling.

While the three judges acknowledged the law is causing harm that may be irreparable to teachers who wear the hijab, the majority agreed the province’s use of the notwithstanding clause means Bill 21 should not be suspended.

The applicants argue the religious symbols ban leads to “irreparable harm” and that it unfairly targets women and harms minority groups in Quebec.

