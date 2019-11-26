Challenge to Bill 21 begins in Quebec’s Court of Appeal

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian civil liberties groups are making their case against the Quebec government’s contentious religious symbols ban before the province’s highest court on Tuesday.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) argue Bill 21, the province’s secularism law, harms minority groups in Quebec and limits employment opportunities.

“Let’s be clear, we are already experiencing the effects of the law today,” said Bochra Manaï, a consultant with the NCCM, from the courthouse in Montreal.

Bill 21 prohibits some employees in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols while on duty. The law has been widely criticized, but the Legault government maintains it has support from the majority of Quebecers.

The organizations are hoping Quebec’s top court will hear their case after their request for an immediate stay of some of the law’s provisions was rejected by a Superior Court judge in July.

Justice Michel Yergeau ruled that Bill 21 would continue to apply in full until a challenge of the law could be heard on its merits, saying the applicants did not demonstrate harm warranting a stay.

In August, Court of Appeal Chief Justice Nicole Duval Hesler granted the NCCM and CCLA leave to appeal the decision.

The province’s controversial religious symbols ban is also facing a legal challenge from a union representing 45,000 teachers in Quebec.

The Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement launched a lawsuit over the religious symbols ban earlier this month. It argues Bill 21 puts teachers’ jobs and working conditions in jeopardy.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government has said it is willing to take Bill 21 to the Supreme Court if necessary.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hasn’t ruled out challenging Bill 21, Quebec Premier François Legault has repeatedly warned him not to meddle in the province’s affairs.

— With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant, Amanda Jelowicki and the Canadian Press