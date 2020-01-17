Valour FC midfielder has ‘unfinished business’ after disappointing inaugural season in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the inaugural Valour FC squad says he’s returning to the team for 2020 with ‘unfinished business.’

Midfielder Dylan Carreiro, who scored two goals and two assists last season, told 680 CJOB’s Sports Show that the team’s performance, as well as his own, left something to be desired in 2019.

He wants to show the Canadian Premier League – and the Winnipeg fans – that Valour is a force to be reckoned with.

Valour announced Carreiro’s return, as well as the re-signing of fellow midfielder Diego Gutiérrez, on Thursday, after picking up the option year on both players’ contracts.

“I think I’m a better player than I showed last season, and that’s a big reason why I do want to come back. I do want to show Valour and I want to show the fans of Winnipeg the real Dylan Carreiro, the Carreiro that they expected last season – someone who’s more powerful, more aggressive going forward. A goal scorer, a goal creator, and that’s what they’re going to get out of me.”

The team finished a disappointing sixth overall in the CPL for 2019, and the Winnipeg-born Carreiro said he wants his hometown to see a better result for the upcoming season.

“We know it wasn’t the greatest. We weren’t consistent enough and we struggled a lot throughout the season.” Tweet This

“As a team, I feel that we need to pull the results this season and win more games, and especially try to make our home field a fortress – make it hard for teams to come to IG Field and play there,” he said.

Carreiro said he’s been training hard over the off-season, with a strict diet – no pizza – regular sessions with a personal trainer, and a goal of building more muscle going into 2020.

“I feel stronger. I feel a lot better than the way I felt last year,” he said. “I’m enjoying what I’m doing and I see the difference and I feel the improvement.”

