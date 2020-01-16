Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Valour FC exercises option year on contracts of 2 players

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 8:34 pm
Valour FC announced the return of two of their Canadian midfielders on Thursday.
Valour FC has brought back two more players from their inaugural season.

The club announced the return of two of their Canadian midfielders on Thursday. Valour FC picked up the option year on the contracts of Winnipeg’s Dylan Carreiro and Chile’s Diego Gutiérrez.

The 24-year-old Carreiro made 23 appearances for Valour FC last season where he scored two goals and had two assists. He scored the game-winning goal in the club’s first-ever contest at IG Field, where he became the first Manitoban to score for his hometown club.

Carreiro was selected by the team as the second overall pick in the 2018 CPL U Sports Draft.

The 22-year-old Gutiérrez also played in 23 games for Valour FC in 2019. He had one assist in almost 1,700 minutes of competition. Gutiérrez came to the Canadian Premier League club last March after playing in the Chilean Primera Division.

