Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Valour FC signs Haitian defender with Major League Soccer experience

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 4:37 pm
“He is a regular at the international level with Haiti and has proven he can compete against the power houses in CONCACAF," Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.
Valour FC continues to re-shape their roster with the signing of a player with Major League Soccer experience.

Valour added Haitian defender Andrew Jean-Baptiste on Tuesday. The 27-year-old joined Valour after most recently playing in the Swedish top division with Umeä FC.

“He is a regular at the international level with Haiti and has proven he can compete against the power houses in CONCACAF,” Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.

“He will be a great addition to our squad.”

Jean-Baptiste was the eighth overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft, when he was selected by the Portland Timbers. He made 31 appearances for the club before he was dealt to Chivas USA.

He played one season there before he joined the New York Red Bulls of the MLS. He was loaned out to the club’s USL affiliate where he scored one goal in 10 games.

He has also played for Estrella San Agustin (Spain), Nykopings BIS (Sweden), and Terengganu FC II (Malaysia).

Jean-Baptiste originally represented the United States at the under-18 level, but later switched to play for Haiti. He’s earned 10 caps for Haiti and last played for his country at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“Andrew is a player that I’ve been aware of for many years,” Gale said. “And he especially came to prominence this past summer during the Gold Cup.”

Andrew Jean-Baptiste

Position: Defender

Height: Six feet, two inches.

Birthdate: June 16, 1992

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Nationality: American/Haitian

Last Club: Umeä FC (Swedish Division 1)

Red River Rising demos Valour FC chants
