Saint John

Saint John’s Reversing Falls Bridge to be closed overnight into Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 3:25 pm
File - Reversing Falls Bridge in Saint John, N.B.
Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Saint John says the Reversing Falls Bridge will be closed for 12 hours in order to protect maintenance crews working nearby.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for a 12-hour period starting at 6 p.m., on Thursday until Friday at 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Saint John Police Force to make over $1M in cuts this year

The sidewalk on the bridge will remain open to pedestrians during that time.

The Reversing Falls Bridge will reopen to one lane of traffic after 6 a.m., until Monday morning.

Temporary traffic lights will be deployed in order to allow for alternating east and west-bound traffic said the City of Saint John.

Renewed calls to erect barriers at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Bridge


Saint John is advising commuters to plan their travel and take alternative routes when possible.

