Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal from former Quebec Liberal Party fundraiser

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from Marc Bibeau, a former fundraiser for the Quebec Liberal Party, on maintaining a publication ban on the content of two documents related to a Quebec anti-corruption unit (UPAC) inquiry from 2016.

The publication ban on the documents focusing on Bibeau will be lifted.

Operation Mâchurer, which is investigating political financing and the awarding of public contracts in Quebec, was targetting Bibeau. The investigation also concerns former premier Jean Charest.

Bibeau was requesting a publication ban “until the director of criminal and penal prosecutions decides whether or not to lay charges, so as not to jeopardize his right to a fair trial,” according to a summary from the Supreme Court.

A media consortium, including La Presse, QMI and The Gazette, opposed the appeal.

The lower courts had all dismissed Bibeau’s request.