Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal from former Quebec Liberal Party fundraiser

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 3:48 pm
Marc Bibeau had taken his request to the Supreme Court.
Marc Bibeau had taken his request to the Supreme Court. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from Marc Bibeau, a former fundraiser for the Quebec Liberal Party, on maintaining a publication ban on the content of two documents related to a Quebec anti-corruption unit (UPAC) inquiry from 2016.

The publication ban on the documents focusing on Bibeau will be lifted.

Operation Mâchurer, which is investigating political financing and the awarding of public contracts in Quebec, was targetting Bibeau. The investigation also concerns former premier Jean Charest.

READ MORE: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Marc Bibeau investigated by UPAC, report says

Bibeau was requesting a publication ban “until the director of criminal and penal prosecutions decides whether or not to lay charges, so as not to jeopardize his right to a fair trial,” according to a summary from the Supreme Court.

A media consortium, including La Presse, QMI and The Gazette, opposed the appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

The lower courts had all dismissed Bibeau’s request.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsQuebec Liberal PartySupreme Court Of CanadaPublication BanMarc BibeauPublic ContractsQuebec public contracts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.