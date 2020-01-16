Steely Dan, Steve Winwood to embark on summer tour, 1 Canadian date

Steely Dan will join forces with ex-Blind Faith and Go singer Steve Winwood this summer for a North American tour.
The 23-date Earth After Hours tour, announced on Wednesday morning, kicks off on June 2 in Portland, Ore., before concluding five weeks later in Bethel, N.Y., on July 11.
As part of the tour, the American rock acts will play a Canadian show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 23.
The two acts have previously toured together in 2011 and 2016. Rather than opening for Steely Dan, Winwood, 71, will co-headline with the Aja rockers this time around.
Though Donald Fagen — co-founder and sole remaining official member of Steely Dan — frequently opts to play entire albums on tour, this time the 72-year-old and his band, along with Winwood, will play full sets comprising mainly their biggest hits, according to Rolling Stone.
Tickets for the Earth After Hours tour go on sale Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.
Steely Dan & Steve Winwood North American 2020 tour dates
June 2 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 4 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
June 6 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
June 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 9 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 13 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 14 — Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 17 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 — Memphis, Tenn. @ TBA
June 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 26 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 1 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 3 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
July 8 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
July 10 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 11 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
