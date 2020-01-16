Steely Dan, Steve Winwood to embark on summer tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Steely Dan will join forces with ex-Blind Faith and Go singer Steve Winwood this summer for a North American tour.

The 23-date Earth After Hours tour, announced on Wednesday morning, kicks off on June 2 in Portland, Ore., before concluding five weeks later in Bethel, N.Y., on July 11.

As part of the tour, the American rock acts will play a Canadian show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 23.

The two acts have previously toured together in 2011 and 2016. Rather than opening for Steely Dan, Winwood, 71, will co-headline with the Aja rockers this time around.

Story continues below advertisement

Though Donald Fagen — co-founder and sole remaining official member of Steely Dan — frequently opts to play entire albums on tour, this time the 72-year-old and his band, along with Winwood, will play full sets comprising mainly their biggest hits, according to Rolling Stone.

Tickets for the Earth After Hours tour go on sale Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Steely Dan & Steve Winwood North American 2020 tour dates

June 2 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 4 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

June 6 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

June 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 9 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 13 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 14 — Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 17 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 — Memphis, Tenn. @ TBA

June 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 26 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 1 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 3 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

July 7 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

July 8 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

July 10 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 11 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Story continues below advertisement