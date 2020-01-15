Bon Jovi embarking on North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Bon Jovi is gearing up to hit the road this summer for a North American tour called Bon Jovi 2020.

The American rock band announced the 18-date stint via its official Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

The Bon Jovi 2020 tour comes in support of a forthcoming album of the same name.

On June 10, the Livin’ on a Prayer rockers start things off in Tacoma, Wash., six weeks before their two-night conclusion at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 27 and 28.

We’re excited to announce that our #BonJovi2020 Tour across America starts in June! Backstage with JBJ Fan Club & AMEX cardholder pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 24. Check out https://t.co/wNInwz20gt for dates & info. pic.twitter.com/ygscjyyJny — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Midway through the trek — July 10, to be exact — frontman/founder Jon Bon Jovi and co. will stop in Toronto for a performance at the Scotiabank Arena.

The 57-year-old singer has invited Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams to join the band on tour.

Though Adams, 60, is an Ontario native, he will not be performing at the Toronto gig. He will also miss the June 20 concert in Las Vegas, Nev.

It’s unclear who will serve as the special guest opening act in either city.

Though no official release date for Bon Jovi 2020, the group’s 15th studio album, has been announced, it’s expected to drop before the upcoming North American tour kicks off.

Story continues below advertisement

Each ticket purchased for the tour will come with a physical copy of the record.

For additional details and further updates, fans can visit the official Bon Jovi website.

1:51 Bon Jovi invites Montrealers to ‘Make a Memory’ with them Bon Jovi invites Montrealers to ‘Make a Memory’ with them

An exclusive Bon Jovi fan club member/American Express cardholder ticket presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

The remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Bon Jovi 2020 North American tour dates

June 10 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

June 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

June 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 16 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

June 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

June 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

June 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

June 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 14 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

July 16 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

July 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Story continues below advertisement