Bon Jovi embarking on North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Bon Jovi is gearing up to hit the road this summer for a North American tour called Bon Jovi 2020.
The American rock band announced the 18-date stint via its official Twitter account on Wednesday morning.
The Bon Jovi 2020 tour comes in support of a forthcoming album of the same name.
On June 10, the Livin’ on a Prayer rockers start things off in Tacoma, Wash., six weeks before their two-night conclusion at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 27 and 28.
Midway through the trek — July 10, to be exact — frontman/founder Jon Bon Jovi and co. will stop in Toronto for a performance at the Scotiabank Arena.
The 57-year-old singer has invited Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams to join the band on tour.
Though Adams, 60, is an Ontario native, he will not be performing at the Toronto gig. He will also miss the June 20 concert in Las Vegas, Nev.
It’s unclear who will serve as the special guest opening act in either city.
Though no official release date for Bon Jovi 2020, the group’s 15th studio album, has been announced, it’s expected to drop before the upcoming North American tour kicks off.
Each ticket purchased for the tour will come with a physical copy of the record.
For additional details and further updates, fans can visit the official Bon Jovi website.
An exclusive Bon Jovi fan club member/American Express cardholder ticket presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET.
The remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.
Bon Jovi 2020 North American tour dates
June 10 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
June 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
June 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 16 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose
June 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
June 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
June 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
June 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
June 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 14 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 16 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
July 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 28 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
