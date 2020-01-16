Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan landscape featured on new Canadian stamp

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 11:48 am
Updated January 16, 2020 11:52 am
A new Canadian stamp features New stamp features the Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park.
A new Canadian stamp features New stamp features the Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park. Photo courtesy of Canada Post

Canadians across the country can now get a glimpse of a famous Saskatchewan landmark without having to get dressed.

The Athabasca Sand Dunes is the latest must-see place to be featured on the Canadian stamp.

The provincial park, stretching 100 kilometres along the south shore of Lake Athabasca, is one of nine locations chosen for Canada Post’s “From Far and Wide” stamp series.

This theme is a continuation from 2018 and 2019, and features more of Canada’s scenic views.

The “From Far and Wide” stamps showcase:

• Abraham Lake, Alta.
• Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park, Sask.
• Cabot Trail, Cape Breton Island, N.S.
• Carcajou Falls, N.W.T.
• French River, P.E.I.
• Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park, Yukon
• Îles de la Madeleine, Que.
• Kootenay National Park, B.C.
• Swallowtail Lighthouse, Grand Manan Island, N.B.

Athabasa Sand Dunes Provincial Park is home to the largest active land surface in Canada with a unique ecosystem that supports several species of rare, endemic plants. The dunes are as high as 30 metres and are believed to be formed 8,000 to 9,000 years ago. They are the most northern sand dunes on earth.

