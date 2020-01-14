Menu

Canada

New set of Canada Post stamps features three colourful Maritime scenes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 10:00 am
Updated January 14, 2020 10:17 am
The Swallowtail Lighthouse on Grand Manan Island, N.B. is shown on a Canada Post stamp in this handout photo. Canada Post has released a set of nine stamps that feature stunning views from across Canada, and three of them feature scenes from the Maritimes. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canada Post

Canada Post has released a set of nine stamps that feature stunning views from across Canada – and three of them show scenes from the Maritimes.

The From Far and Wide series includes colourful vistas from: the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton; French River in Prince Edward Island; and the Swallowtail Lighthouse on Grand Manan Island in southern New Brunswick.

READ MORE: Fredericton man reaches South Pole on Antarctic trek to raise mental health awareness

There’s also a stamp featuring Iles-de-la-Madeleine in Quebec.

French River, P.E.I. is shown on a Canada Post stamp in this handout photo. Canada Post has released a set of nine stamps that feature stunning views from across Canada, and three of them feature scenes from the Maritimes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canada Post

The other stamps show: Abraham Lake in Alberta; Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park in Saskatchewan; Carcajou Falls in the Northwest Territories; Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park in Yukon; and Kootenay National Park in British Columbia.

The latest issue, designed by Stéphane Huot of Montreal, also includes a collectible souvenir sheet featuring all nine stamps.

The Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island, N.S. is shown on a Canada Post stamp in this handout photo. Canada Post has released a set of nine stamps that feature stunning views from across Canada, and three of them feature scenes from the Maritimes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canada Post

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickCanada PostCape BretonPrince Edward IslandHalifax/New Brunswick InstagramÎles de la MadeleineCabot TrailStampFrench RiverGrand Manan IslandCanada Post stampsFrom Far and WideStamp CollectionSwallowtail Lighthouse
