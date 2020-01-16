Some N.S. schools closing early as winter storm descends on parts of the province

Send this page to someone via email

Many students in Nova Scotia are waking up to a half-day at school on Thursday as school boards prepare for another round of messy weather.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education will be following its 90-minute early dismissal plan on Thursday due to the impending winter storm.

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools in the Clare and Argyle areas will dismiss students two hours early. Students at Centre scolaire de la Rive Sud in Bridgewater will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools in Yarmouth, Digby and Shelburne counties will also close two hours early. Islands Consolidated School is closed for the day.

Please note: All TCRCE schools in Yarmouth, Digby, and Shelburne Counties will close 2 hours early due to impending weather, January 16. Islands Consolidated School is closed for the day. CLT will be postponed. Students will be dismissed 2 hours earlier than a normal school day. pic.twitter.com/k72Ejn81gD — Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (@TCRCE_NS) January 16, 2020

There are currently no other school closures to note, but the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education is asking its bus drivers to use discretion on roads in Annapolis and Kings counties.

Students at West Hants Middle School are also being dismissed at 9:30 a.m., but the dismissal isn’t storm-related. The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education says it’s due to an oil smell in the building.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the southwestern part of the province, with wind warnings in effect for the northeast.

Environment Canada predicts five to 10 centimetres of snow will fall in the southwest, with some areas expected to receive 15 centimetres.

Northerly winds are expected to reach up to 100 kilometres per hour in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada says. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Environment Canada is asking the public to monitor alerts and forecasts issued in the days to come.