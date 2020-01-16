Menu

Some N.S. schools closing early as winter storm descends on parts of the province

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 8:34 am
A number of school closures are taking place on Thursday as Nova Scotia braces for a winter storm.
A number of school closures are taking place on Thursday as Nova Scotia braces for a winter storm.

Many students in Nova Scotia are waking up to a half-day at school on Thursday as school boards prepare for another round of messy weather.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education will be following its 90-minute early dismissal plan on Thursday due to the impending winter storm.

READ MORE: All of Nova Scotia under special weather statement for Thursday, 10-15 cm of snow expected

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools in the Clare and Argyle areas will dismiss students two hours early. Students at Centre scolaire de la Rive Sud in Bridgewater will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education schools in Yarmouth, Digby and Shelburne counties will also close two hours early. Islands Consolidated School is closed for the day.

There are currently no other school closures to note, but the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education is asking its bus drivers to use discretion on roads in Annapolis and Kings counties.

Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures
Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures

Students at West Hants Middle School are also being dismissed at 9:30 a.m., but the dismissal isn’t storm-related. The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education says it’s due to an oil smell in the building.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the southwestern part of the province, with wind warnings in effect for the northeast.

Environment Canada predicts five to 10 centimetres of snow will fall in the southwest, with some areas expected to receive 15 centimetres.

READ MORE: Heavy snow forces closure of all public schools in Nova Scotia

Northerly winds are expected to reach up to 100 kilometres per hour in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada says. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Environment Canada is asking the public to monitor alerts and forecasts issued in the days to come.

Nova Scotia
