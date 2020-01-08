Menu

Snowstorm descends on Nova Scotia and P.E.I., Newfoundland next

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2020 7:38 am
Updated January 8, 2020 7:40 am
Global News Morning Forecast: January 8
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

A snowstorm has descended on Nova Scotia and P.E.I., forcing the closure of all public schools and some government offices.

READ MORE: Storm Watch 2020: Closures and Cancellations

The heavy, wet snow made driving treacherous in Halifax, where the morning commute was lighter than usual.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the eastern half of the province and Cape Breton, with the forecast calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Strong northerly winds are expected to reach up to 70 kilometres per hour later in the day, reducing visibility.

Global News Morning Halifax: January 8
Global News Morning Halifax: January 8

Meanwhile, wind and winter storm warnings have been issued for large chunks of Newfoundland.

READ MORE: More snow to hit Nova Scotia during midweek storm: Environment Canada

Residents on the eastern side of Newfoundland are stilling digging out from a storm on Monday and Tuesday that dumped more than 40 centimetres of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
