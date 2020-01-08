Snowstorm descends on Nova Scotia and P.E.I., Newfoundland next

Send this page to someone via email

A snowstorm has descended on Nova Scotia and P.E.I., forcing the closure of all public schools and some government offices.

The heavy, wet snow made driving treacherous in Halifax, where the morning commute was lighter than usual.

A little chilly, a little windy and a lot pretty. 😍🌨️❄️ Here are some shots I gathered in and around #Halifax so far this morning: #NSStorm #hfx pic.twitter.com/3BVVWOgpHq — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) January 8, 2020

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the eastern half of the province and Cape Breton, with the forecast calling for up to 35 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Strong northerly winds are expected to reach up to 70 kilometres per hour later in the day, reducing visibility.

Meanwhile, wind and winter storm warnings have been issued for large chunks of Newfoundland.

Residents on the eastern side of Newfoundland are stilling digging out from a storm on Monday and Tuesday that dumped more than 40 centimetres of snow on the Avalon Peninsula.