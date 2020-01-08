Storm Watch 2020: Closures and Cancellations

Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA
Public school closures
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
- Strait Regional Centre for Education
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
- Canadian Accredited Independent Schools
- Halifax Christian Academy’s Armdale Campus and the early childhood centre in Tmberlea
- Halifax Grammar School
Post-secondary school closures
- Dalhousie University
- Saint Mary’s University
- University of King’s College
- Nova Scotia Community College (Metro, Cape Breton, Annapolis Valley, Cumberland, Kingstec, Lunenburg, Pictou and Truro campuses)
- Cape Breton University (an update will be provided at 11 a.m.)
- St. Francis Xavier University
Transportation
- There are several delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Check your flight status before departing.
Services
- All curbside collection of garbage, organics, and recyclables in areas normally scheduled for pickup on Wednesday has been cancelled.
Other
- Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard, Marine Fabricators & Woodside Industries will partially close, with all production activities stopped until midnight.
- The Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is closed.
- The Canadian Museum of Immigration is closed.
- Halifax Public Libraries will delay opening until 2 p.m.
- The Discovery Centre will delay opening until noon.
- The U.S. Consulate office in Halifax is closed.
- Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park, Willow Park and Shearwater are closed.
- Warming centre at St. Matt’s on Barrington Street in Halifax opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Municipal Office and the Waste Management Centre in East Hants will remain closed until at least noon.
- Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia is closed today.
- The Hockey Nova Scotia office will remain closed today.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch
- La Commission scolaire de langue francaise
