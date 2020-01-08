Menu

Storm Watch 2020: Closures and Cancellations

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 5:39 am
Updated January 8, 2020 6:36 am
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow during a snowstorm in Halifax on Monday, March 4, 2019.
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow during a snowstorm in Halifax on Monday, March 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIA

Public school closures

  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education
  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
  • Canadian Accredited Independent Schools
  • Halifax Christian Academy’s Armdale Campus and the early childhood centre in Tmberlea
  • Halifax Grammar School

Post-secondary school closures

  • Dalhousie University
  • Saint Mary’s University
  • University of King’s College
  • Nova Scotia Community College (Metro, Cape Breton, Annapolis Valley, Cumberland, Kingstec, Lunenburg, Pictou and Truro campuses) 
  • Cape Breton University (an update will be provided at 11 a.m.)
  • St. Francis Xavier University
Transportation

  • There are several delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Check your flight status before departing.

Services

  • All curbside collection of garbage, organics, and recyclables in areas normally scheduled for pickup on Wednesday has been cancelled.

Other

  • Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax Shipyard, Marine Fabricators & Woodside Industries will partially close, with all production activities stopped until midnight.
  • The Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is closed.
  • The Canadian Museum of Immigration is closed.
  • Halifax Public Libraries will delay opening until 2 p.m.
  • The Discovery Centre will delay opening until noon.
  • The U.S. Consulate office in Halifax is closed.
  • Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park, Willow Park and Shearwater are closed.
  • Warming centre at St. Matt’s on Barrington Street in Halifax opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Municipal Office and the Waste Management Centre in East Hants will remain closed until at least noon.
  • Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia is closed today.
  • The Hockey Nova Scotia office will remain closed today.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  •  Public Schools Branch
  •  La Commission scolaire de langue francaise
Weather
